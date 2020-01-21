SK Stella Marris in Tanjung Aru first school in Sabah to be closed due to H1N1

KOTA KINABALU: SK Stella Marris in Tanjung Aru is the first school in Sabah to be closed due to Influenza A (H1N1).

Parents were informed today that the school will be closed for one week starting tomorrow, following an outbreak of H1N1.

A notice from school authorities was circulated among reporters via social media, as a number of their children are studying there.

“Two of my kids are schooling there. This information was from the teacher,” said Irwan Majid, a photographer of news portal based in Sabah.

A Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) news reader, Maria Isek said she was informed by the school that six students were tested positive for H1N1.

There was also a briefing with parents. about the school closure.

Sabah Education Department director Mistirine Radin when contacted, declined to comment on the matter as she is still waiting for information from the state health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi.

“The media should ask Datuk Dr Christina, as this is under her jurisdiction,” she said.

No statement was issued from Sabah Health Department as of press time.