Uggah: Projects implemented in HDA areas prove GPS announcements not just rhetorical

KUCHING: The projects implemented in Highland Development Agency (HDA) areas prove that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) announcements are not just rhetorical, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

According to him, the GPS government wanted to ensure that any announcements made by them would be followed up by implementation.

“Today, we witnessed the Contract Signing Ceremony for HDA Infrastructure Projects for eight road projects with a total cost of RM125.1 million, which is further proof that the GPS government has fulfilled our promise to develop Baram through the HDA.

“The formation of HDA under Recoda (Regional Corridor Development Authority) had been announced by the Right Honourable Chief Minster (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) on July 12, 2018, where he also announced a fund of RM1.5 billion for development in the areas under the HDA. This proves that the GPS government wants to ensure that any announcement is followed up by implementation,” Uggah said.

He told a press conference after witnessing the contract signing ceremony between Recoda and five contractors at the Penview Convention Centre here today.

Uggah, who is also Minister of Agriculture Modernisation, Native Land and Regional Development, added that there were a total of 41 projects under the HDA with a total cost of RM1.5 billion, comprising of road, clean water supply and electricity supply projects.

He also urged the five contractors that were appointed for the road projects to open up opportunities for locals in those areas to participate within the project areas as these projects had the clear objective of closing the gap of development within the HDA areas and other areas in the state.

“This will ensure that the locals will also get the feel of the projects on the ground itself rather than just benefitting from them. I believe that the people within the HDA areas are watching closely.

“I understand that throughout the implementation of these projects there will be issues that arise, so I hope that the locals can give their full cooperation because at the end of the day, these are projects for them so we hope they will give their full cooperation with the implementing agencies and Recoda,” he said.

The contracts were signed by Recoda chief executive officer Datuk Ismawi Ismuni and the five contractors from each project namely Kendiri Emas Sdn Bhd, Samling Sdn Bhd, Gasing Gemilang Sdn Bhd, Juara Beetuah Sdn Bhd and Treca Bina Sdn Bhd.

Also present were representatives from the Baram area, namely Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, Mulu assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala and Baram MP Anyi Ngau.