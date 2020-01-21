Unidentified man spends the night on Bukit Memaloh tower, attempts to talk him down resumes

KANOWIT: Rescuers are continuing their efforts to coax an unidentified man down from the telecommunication tower at Bukit Memaloh, here, today, more than 24 hours since he scaled the 100 metres high structure.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre said firemen from the Kanowit fire station were camping out at the location of the tower last night.

“The man was still up there as at 5.40pm (Monday).

“Efforts to coax him down was fruitless as the man would throw down objects like screws at the rescuers,” it said in a statement today.

It added that rain also dampened the rescue operation, as it caused the tower structure to be wet and slippery.

Personnel from the Kanowit Hospital, Telekom Malaysia and police are also at the scene.

The rescuers have set up a safety net near the base of the tower.

Kanowit Fire and Rescue Department head Arrahman Chik said yesterday that they were contacted by the police at about 8.20am to help coax the man down from the tower.

They believed that the man could have climbed the 100-metres tower at 7am yesterday.

Arrahman said the unidentified man would climb higher up the tower when the rescuers tried to reach him.

Meanwhile, there were talks among the townsfolk that the man is a local from Ranan, here.

They caimed that he had been on the tower for the past two nights since Sunday.