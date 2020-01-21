Woman riding pillion falls off motorbike, dies

KUCHING: A 49-year-old woman died after she fell off from a motorcycle yesterday.

Kuching District Police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani said the woman was riding pillion with her husband when the incident occurred.

The woman and her husband, also 49, were from Kampung Tabuan Melayu.

They were heading to Tanah Putih Health Clinic here, from Tabuan Jaya at the time.

It is said that upon reaching the Sungai Tabuan bridge at Jalan Setia Raja, the woman fell unconscious as her husband was about to halt due to traffic congestion.

The paramedics, who arrived at the scene shortly after receiving an emergency call, pronounced her dead on site.

The body was later sent to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) mortuary.

The case is under investigation. It is said that the woman had asthmatic problem.