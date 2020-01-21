Zuraida says will reply to show-cause letter

PUTRAJAYA: PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin said yesterday that she would reply to the show-cause letter issued to her by the party within the stipulated period.

Zuraida was reported to have been given 14 days to reply to the show-cause letter regarding alleged disciplinary misconduct.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail was reported to have said on Jan 18 that the show-cause letter, which was issued by the party’s Disciplinary Board, had been sent to Zuraida, who is also Housing and Local Government Minister.

When met by reporters after launching two electric vehicles for use by the Pengerang Municipal Council here, Zuraida said she would inform the media regarding her response to the show-cause letter at the right time.

Asked on the possible action against her, Zuraida said any action to be taken should follow the due process, including abiding by the 14-day period for her to reply.

“After that, there are other processes to be considered … whatever it is, they need to do it fairly and according to process,” she said. — Bernama