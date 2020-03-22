79 people from third HADR mission on 14-day quarantine at monitoring centre

NILAI: A total of 79 people on board the third Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission flight which arrived from Tehran earlier today, have been taken to the monitoring centre in Bandar Enstek here, to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

They comprised 46 Malaysians, eight Singaporeans, one Indonesian and 24 staff and flight crew involved in the mission.

The bus carrying the first batch of the group arrived at the centre at 9.43 am with police escorts.

Fifteen minutes later, another bus was spotted arriving at the centre, also with police escorts.

The two last buses ferrying the rest of the group from the Air Disaster Unit (ADU) at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport arrived at the centre 20 minutes later.

They had earlier undergone health screening procedures at the ADU, just as in the first two missions.

Yesterday, Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar said the AirAsia flight had departed for Tehran to bring back Malaysian stranded in Iran as a result of high-level discussions undertaken between all governments concerned in a spirit of ASEAN togetherness. – Bernama