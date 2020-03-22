BMC Kuching suspends in-patient, out-patient services effective immediately

KUCHING: Borneo Medical Centre (BMC) here has announced the suspension of its in-patient and out-patient services including emergencies, deliveries and operations effective immediately.

In a statement yesterday, the private hospital said it will resume its services as per normal at 8.30am on March 30.

“Special arrangements will be made for our routine patients who are undergoing haemodialysis, chemotherapy and radiotherapy,” assured the statement.

BMC said the suspension of services is necessary to facilitate a full terminal cleaning as a Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) patient who had negative Covid-19 rapid test was admitted to its ward.

“We were saddened to hear about her passing on March 18. The result of her positive confirmatory test by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) was received on March 20,” explained BMC.

It also announced that all staff and doctors who had close contact with the patient had been quarantined.

BMC had carried out decontamination that complied with the National Health and Safety Procedures set by the Ministry of Health (MoH) immediately thereafter to ensure the safety of its patients, staff and visitors, pointed out the statement.

Patients who require assistance in rescheduling appointments or individuals having any enquiries are advised to call BMC at 082-507333.