China to reciprocate Sabah’s kindness – Liang

KOTA KINABALU: In order to reciprocate Sabah people’s assistance to China, the Chinese Consulate General in Kota Kinabalu said it is collaborating with local Chinese enterprises to actively seek ways to purchase masks, disinfectants and other materials from China to assist Sabah in the fight against the Covid-19.

Consul General Liang Caide said the Chinese government would also provide medical equipment to the Malaysian government.

He said the emergence of the Covid-19 in Sabah has always affected our hearts.

“At the most difficult time in China, the Sabah state government and all walks of life provided strong support and help to China, and we will always remember it.

“Now, when Sabah faces the epidemic, we feel the same,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

“In the face of the epidemic, the Chinese people and the Sabah people have always stood together.

“Stay strong, Sabah!” Liang urged.