Covid-19: Singapore to bar short-term visitors

SINGAPORE: In view of the heightened risk of importation of Covid-19 cases, Singapore will bar all short-term visitors from anywhere in the world, to enter or transit through the republic.

“It will take effect from March 23, 2020 at 2359 hours,” said Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement here today.

MOH noted that the republic will only allow the entry/return of work pass holders, including their dependents, for those providing essential services, such as in healthcare and transport.

Previously, except for a handful of countries, short-term visitors from elsewhere were allowed to come into Singapore, save they were issued a 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival.

According to the ministry, as of Saturday, 533 short-term visitors arrived in Singapore.

Short term visitors will normally be granted a stay of between 30 and 90 days here.

In Singapore, almost 80 per cent of its new Covid-19 cases over the past three days were imported, with most of them are Singapore residents and Long Term Pass holders returning home from abroad.

These imported cases had travel histories to 22 different countries. – Bernama