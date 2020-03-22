Engga Unchat now SWP acting president, party to hold election during TDC in December

SIBU: Captain (R) Engga Unchat is now acting president of Sarawak Workers’ Party, following Munan Laja’s resignation as the party president on March 20.

In press statement today, Engga said Munan had asked him to lead the party as acting president, while David Munan is now the acting deputy president and Lavenia Mawas as acting secretary-general until the party election during its Triennial Delegates Conference in December, this year.

“He (Munan) did inform the supreme council of his decision to take a break from politics and to resign as party president and also his membership in SWP.

“He said he wants to go back to his hometown and be a farmer.

“SWP is sad to let him go because he is very close to us, but we also respect his decision. No matter what, he is always SWP good friend, and all of us wish him all the best,” Engga said.

In a recent press statement, Munan said he needed to take a break from politics and to give opportunity to others to lead this party.

Munan, 59, from Song helmed the post since 2015.

He was also the Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) deputy president from 2004-2019.