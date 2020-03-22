Health DG: Kuching records 30 Covid-19 cases, third highest in East Malaysia

.

KUCHING: Kuching had recorded the third highest number of Covid-19 cases in East Malaysia at 30 as of noon yesterday, Health Director General Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah revealed.

According to the data that he shared on his Facebook and Twitter, Tawau, Sabah had the most cases in East Malaysia at 37, followed by Lahad Datu, Sabah with 32.

In other parts of Sarawak, Miri recorded eight positive cases, followed by Betong (seven), Limbang (five), Sarikei (four), Bintulu (four), Mukah (two), Serian (two), Samarahan (two), Simunjan (one), Lawas (one) and Sibu (one), bringing the total number of positive cases for Sarawak as of yesterday noon to 67.

As for the Peninsula, Petaling Jaya recorded the highest number of positive cases at 96, followed by Lembah Pantai (90), Hulu Langat (75), Johor Bahru (52), Seremban (42) and Titiwangsa (41).

All in all, Dr Noor Hisham in his social media post said as of noon yesterday, 153 new positive cases have been reported bringing the total number to 1,183.

Out of that, 27 cases were discharged yesterday, bringing it to a total of 114 patients discharged throughout the pandemic.

Yesterday evening, Dr Noor Hisham announced four new deaths due to Covid-19, bringing the total figure to eight to date.

The fifth and sixth deaths involved a mother and daughter in Kuching, while the seventh and eight deaths were related to the religious gathering at a Sri Petaling mosque in Kuala Lumpur.

The fifth death involved a 79-year-old woman who was admitted to Borneo Medical Centre, Kuching on March 16 after experiencing fever and cough for five days.

She was then brought home by her family, where she died on March 18. The deceased had come into contact with her son and daughter, who both tested positive for Covid-19.

The deceased’s daughter, a 40-year-old woman, was given respiratory support after her condition deteriorated. She passed away at 1.20pm yesterday.

In the seventh death, a 57-year-old man who had been to Vietnam previously had come into contact with a participant from the Sri Petaling mosque who had tested positive for Covid-19. Noor Hismam said he died at 3.22pm yesterday.

He was the 290th patient who had contracted the virus.

The fourth death was a 59-year-old man who had attended the religious gathering at Sri Petaling mosque and was admitted to Tumpat Hospital on March 16 after experiencing a fever since March 12.

He was then transferred to Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital, Kota Bharu on March 18 after his health condition deteriorated before passing away at 4pm yesterday.