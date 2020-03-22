Doctor is Malaysia’s ninth Covid-19 fatality, first death among health personnel

KUCHING: Malaysia has recorded its ninth Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) death, says Ministry of Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the victim was a 48-year-old doctor from Hospital Tuanku Fauziah in Kangar, Perlis.

“The patient has a travel history to Turkey and was admitted to Hospital Tuanku Fauziah on March 17 after showing severe scuttle respiratory infection symptoms.

“He was later confirmed at positive Covid-19 on March 18 and has been on respiratory support since March 19 after his condition deteriorated,” he said in his Facebook post.

He said the late doctor passed away at 10.33am today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the latest case marked the first fatality among the country’s health personnel.

He also said this Covid-19 case is suspected not to be from frontliners or working colleagues who had been with the patient.

“It is related to his history of traveling abroad,” he said.