Henry springs a pleasant surprise on police, Rela

KUCHING: The police and Rela personnel manning the roadblock near Serikin, Bau yesterday were handed a pleasant surprise when Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep stopped by to distribute drinks and snacks to them.

Officers from Henry’s service centre in Bau distributed the items to the police and Rela personnel as appreciation of their services and sacrifices as front-liners to enforce the movement control order (MCO).

A close aide to Henry said the contributions were made to motivate and cheer up the personnel manning the roadblocks and ensure public adherence to the MCO particularly in areas surrounding Serikin which is located near the Malaysia – Indonesia border.

The popular weekend market at Serikin will be closed until the end of MCO.

Most of the stalls at the Serikin weekend market are operated by Indonesians who cross the border during weekends to sell their products.

The border post in Serikin has shut its gates in line with the MCO directive, while the Indonesian border post of Jagoi – Babang is also closed.