Kuching city quiet early this morning as country observes fifth day of MCO



KUCHING: The city centre was quiet early this morning, as the country observes its fifth day of the Movement Control Order (MCO) today.

The Borneo Post went on a survey downtown around 7am, only to see a small number of vehicles on the roads while all shophouses and business premises closed, apart from the 7 Elevens and some eateries offering only takeaways.

The police started setting up roadblocks around 8am at the city centre this morning at the usual locations since the MCO was enforced on March 18, 2020.

The Borneo Post went to one of the roadblocks near the Old Courthouse to voluntarily undergo a routine roadblock check.

One of the policemen manning the roadblock stopped The Borneo Post’s vehicle to ask what business we have for travelling.

Since the media is listed as essential services under broadcasting and information service, accredited reporters and journalists are allowed to travel or carry out duties within the MCO jurisdiction, according to a list released by the National Security Council (NSC) earlier this week.

The policeman assured that the roadblock is not intended to arrest anybody nor to totally keep people off the road, but to remind road users of the MCO and ensure they abide by the order.

A source from the police said the Malaysian Armed Forces will only join the police to man the roadblocks and enforce the MCO around late afternoon or evening.

“They are now planning their mobilisation and will probably join the police roadblock late afternoon,” he said when contacted.

A source from the armed forces said no direct media is allowed to join the joint-roadblock operations throughout the state for security reasons.

However, he said the NSC will keep the public updated through mainstream media from time to time.