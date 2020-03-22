Laku CEO passes on aged 49

MIRI: Chief executive officer (CEO) of Northern Region Water Board (Laku) Franklin Ucar passed away at 12.18pm Friday at a private hospital here at the age of 49 due to illness complication.

He is survived by his wife and three daughters.

His funeral service was conducted Friday evening and yesterday at Ming CYM Funeral Services in Riam, to be followed with burial at the Catholic Cemetery in Bintulu today.

Minister of Utility Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi and Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni were among those who paid their last respects on Friday.

Lukanisman said he was shocked to receive the sad news on the departure of the CEO.

He conveyed his condolences to the family, and described the late Franklin who has been with Laku since Feb 1, 2019, as a very dedicated worker.

“If there was any water supply issues in my constituency, he would always assist me to address the matter.

“His passing is a great loss to Laku and to Sarawak,” he added.