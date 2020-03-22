Lee: Big drop in traffic volume with MCO

MIRI: Road users in the state have generally complied with the Movement Control Order (MCO), says Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

According to him, there has been a big reduction in traffic volume since the MCO came into force.

The minister had been monitoring the traffic volume at several road junctions installed with smart traffic lights using artificial intelligence (AI) throughout the state.

“The data gathered has generally shown a big decrease in traffic volumes statewide since the MCO was enforced on March 18, as compared to a day before (March 17).

“This is a good sign that shows that the people are complying with the MCO,” said Lee when contacted by thesundaypost yesterday. The data gathered from Miri has shown that the highest decrease was at Bulan Sabit with 61 per cent from 45,191 vehicles on March 17 to 17,603 vehicles on March 20. This was followed by Permaisuri with 59.8 per cent with the number of vehicles decreasing from 27,777 to 11,170.

Parkson, Hilltop, and Piasau have shown a decrease of 56.4, 55 and 53.9 per cent respectively, with the number of vehicles decreasing from 61,909 to 26,977 at Parkson, from 44,085 to 19,852 at Hilltop and from 37,571 to 17,332 at Piasau.

Meanwhile, Pujut 7 shown a decrease of 51.6 per cent, from 64,446 to 31,164 in the number of vehicles. Lee also revealed the data gathered from smart traffic lights in Bintulu and Kuching.

In Bintulu, Lee had monitored traffic volumes at four junctions in Bintulu.

Rakawi Yusuf recorded the highest decrease of 52.3 per cent as the number of vehicles reduced from 44,258 on March 17 to 21,128 on March 20.

Medan Jaya, Taman Tinggi and Bintulu Old Airport showed a decrease of 51.3, 48.8 and 30.3 per cent respectively. The total number of vehicles have declined from 56,424 to 27,485 at Medan Jaya, from 52,821 to 27,024 at Taman Tinggi, and from 31,115 to 21,696 at Bintulu Old Airport.

In Kuching, Lee had monitored the traffic volume from 11 junctions. Jalan Airport recorded the highest decrease of 71 per cent followed by Jalan Simpang Tiga (67.1 per cent), Jalan Rock (66.4 per cent), Jalan Sekama (64.6 per cent), Jalan Tabuan Jaya (63.2 per cent), Jalan Song (60.85 per cent), Kuching-Samarahan Expressway (59.4 per cent), Jalan Sg Apong (58.8 per cent), Jalan Satok (58.6 per cent), Jalan Batu Kawa (46.8 per cent) and Jalan Keretapi (46.5 per cent).

The number of vehicles decreased from 66,002 to 19,129 at Jalan Airport, from 57,741 to 18,980 at Jalan Simpang Tiga, from 52,384 to 17,605 at Jalan Rock, from 46,057 to 16,324 at Jalan Sekama, from 49,701 to 18,304 at Jalan Tabuan Jaya, from 48,105 to 18,835 at Jalan Song, from 53,717 to 21,812 at Kuching-Samarahan Expressway, from 35,562 to 16,061 at Jalan Sg Apong, from 43,272 to 17,923 at Jalan Satok, from 44,778 to 19,004 at Jalan Batu Kawa, and from 58,577 to 31,353 at Jalan Keretapi.

“The data collected will give us a general indication of the number of people going into the city areas and will be useful in monitoring people and traffic movement under MCO.

“We will be monitoring the vehicle volume daily and share the information with the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee,” Lee added.