Limited business hours in KK

KOTA KINABALU: The City Hall (DBKK) has imposed limited operational hours for restaurants, fuel stations and public markets during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period of March 18 to 31 in the city.

Mayor Datuk Nordin Siman said all public markets and fuel stations are only allowed to operate between 6am and 2pm, whilst restaurants in the Kota Kinabalu City area can only operate from 6am to 5pm.

Nordin said the move was in line with Act 342, the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases, Police Act 1967, and Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

He added the limited operational time is subjected to changes of the latest directions in the local area from time to time.

“The Kota Kinabalu City Mayor party will take enforcement action against business owners or individuals who fail to comply with this directive,” he asserted in a statement released here yesterday.