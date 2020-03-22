Malaysian government to get 10 million face masks from China

KUCHING: The federal government is in the process of obtaining 10 million face masks from China to address the shortage of supplies in Malaysia, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof yesterday.

He said this was decided during the National Security Council (NSC) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday.

Fadillah said the face mask supplies from China would be coordinated by the Transport Ministry alongside an airline company, while the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) would be in charge of the distribution of the supplies.

He added that the face masks would be chiefly for the frontliners comprising personnel from the Ministry of Health, police, Immigration Department as well as the Malaysian Armed Forces involved in the enforcement of the movement control order. He said any excess of supplies would be distributed for sale to the public.

“Nadma will work together with Pharmaniaga to distribute the face masks in the market for the public,” he told The Star.