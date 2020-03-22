Malaysians stranded in Indonesia told to check flight schedules

JAKARTA: Malaysians who travelled to Indonesia before the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 18, are told to directly contact Malaysia Airlines (MAS) or AirAsia for information on flight schedules.

Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta, in a statement today said following the MCO implementation by the Malaysian government from March18-31, both airlines had reduced their flight frequencies between Malaysia and Indonesia.

“Malaysians using MAS and affected by the frequencies cut can fill out a form on https://bit.ly/3bewZJT or contact MAS Regional acting director of Indonesia Abdul Razak Ab Hamid by calling +62 811 1219 660,” the statement said.

As for AirAsia customers, those affected can contact the airline official, Kristina Ariyanti, through +62 878 7716 8570 or +62 819-2226-663 from 8 am to 7 pm to check on flights schedule.

Those who required consular assistance can contact the embassy via email [email protected] and [email protected] or via phone number +62 813 8081 3036. – Bernama