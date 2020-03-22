Maxis offers 3GB free mobile Internet pass for all postpaid plan users from March 27

KUCHING: Maxis Berhad is offering 3GB mobile Internet pass for free for users of all its postpaid plans from March 27 to ensure customers stay connected throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

“Free 3GB mobile Internet pass for all Maxis, Maxis Business and Hotline Postpaid plans (available from March 27), and free 20GB with HotlinkMU purchases (available from March 23),” announced Maxis in a press statement today.

The telecommunication company is encouraging its customers to use the MyMaxis and Hotlink RED apps for ease and convenience.

Under these apps, customers can enjoy easy digital top ups with up to 30 per cent of cash rebate.

While Hotlink Rewards points can be redeemed for free Internet, SOS top ups are also available for customers in need through the apps.

Besides, Maxis will not be imposing any data charges for customers who visit selected websites for important information and updates from March 21 to 31 or until further notice from the authorities.

The websites include Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) under the Ministry of Health (MoH), all state Health Departments in the country, Prime Minister’s Office, MoH and World Health Organisation (WHO).

Besides, Maxis customers can also call the CPRC hotline number as well as telephone numbers of state Health Departments at no cost during this period.

Such zero call rates will come into effect from March 24.

Maxis has temporarily closed all its stores including Maxis centres and Maxis Exclusive Partner outlets effective March 19 until further notice by the authorities.

Its customers still have access to Maxis 24-hour self-serve kiosks, call centres, website as well as MyMaxis, Hotlink RED and Flex apps, which have been fully equipped to conduct reloads and purchases via online banking, e-wallets or credit cards.

To help with business continuity while at home, a six-month free subscription is available for Maxis’ Managed Unified Communications through Microsoft Teams for Teams Phone System and Teams Calling Packages.

This offer is on a first-come first-serve basis and for a limited number of users per business.

On top of that, Maxis is offering a two-month free trial for fixed mobile convergence via voice Connect App.

“This free trial of Maxis’ calling feature via fixed business line allows companies to huddle at ease via Voice Connect App, and to ease team leaders in engaging with employees remotely, assuring that collaboration is made easy,” concluded the statement.

Customers are advised to visit www.maxis.com.my/stayhomestayconnected or www.hotlink.com.my or call 123 from their mobile or 1800-82-1123 from their fixed line to find out more about Maxis’ initiatives and incentives.