None of six police personnel tested positive for Covid-19 are based in Sarawak, says state police chief

KUCHING: None of the six police personnel who were tested positive for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) are based in the state, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail when contacted today.

Yesterday, Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador revealed that six personnel tested positive while 335 of their family members are waiting for test results.

Abdul Hamid also said these are the risks police personnel had to face in carrying out their duties during the Covid-19 outbreak.

During the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, police personnel who are conducting snap checks and roadblocks are briefed before the start of any operation to observe safety and hygienic procedures.

Personnel are ordered to wear face mask, surgical gloves and practice social distancing throughout the whole operation.