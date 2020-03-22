Police deny issuing summonses for any vehicle with more than one occupant, people not wearing face masks



KUALA LUMPUR: Police have denied that summonses are being issued to people for not travelling alone in their vehicles to purchase supplies, following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) effective from March 18 to 31.

When contacted by Bernama, Serdang District police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan said information circulating on social media that such an incident had taken place in Puchong, was fake news. The message, which has been circulating on WhatsApp since Friday, alleges that police imposed a RM200 summons on a married couple who had left their home to buy daily necessities.

It also advises the public to leave home alone, when buying supplies or food.

On Friday, Brickfields District police chief ACP Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin @ Hilmi issued a denial that police officers were issuing summonses at a roadblock in front of the Taman Tun Dr Ismail police station.

Meanwhile in Labuan, police denied claims that RM250 summonses had been issued to members of the public for not wearing face masks while in the vicinity of the Milimewa supermarket.

Labuan police chief Supt Muhamad Farid Ahmad said his officers were aware that face masks were hard to come by across the country; therefore such an allegation did not make sense.

“There is no need to circulate information that has not been verified as it only serves to cause panic,” he added.

On individuals travelling to work, he said the police would only grant passage to those who were employed in a sector providing essential services, and who carried with them letters from their employers, authorising them to work during the March 18-31 implementation period of the MCO. — Bernama