Sarawak Energy closes all customer service counters throughout MCO period

KUCHING: Sarawak Energy Bhd is temporarily closing all its customer service counters throughout the current movement control order (MCO) period until further notice.

This is to help the government mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

Moreover, all meter reading and bill delivery services would also cease with immediate effect, the state utilities corporation said in a statement yesterday.

“Nevertheless, critical function teams, which include the technical team, would remain in operation to ensure that the lights would stay on for all customers,” it said.

Sarawak Energy encouraged customers to use online services by downloading the ‘SEB cares’ mobile application – available via Play Store or App Store.

Alternatively, they could go to https://sebcares.sarawakenergy.com.my/ for bill payments, to view bills, to report any technical issue or to make enquiries.

Payment of bills could also be done via other online platforms such as online banking, as well as via eWallets such as SarawakPay, Boost and JomPay.

For further enquiries on billing and technical matters, customers can reach Sarawak Energy’s customer care centre via 1-300-88-3111, or email to [email protected]