Sarawak seeks to detect as many Covid-19 cases as possible – DCM

KUCHING: The Sarawak government is determined to detect as many Covid-19 cases as possible, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The State Disaster Management Committee chairman said as such the committee has been consistent in urging those who had close contact or were involved in Covid-19 clusters to come forward including participants of the Tabligh Sri Petaling cluster, when it was identified as the main source of transmission.

“The intention is pure and simple — to detect as many as possible. In other words, to allow us to do the very crucial contact tracing,” Uggah said in a statement yesterday.

He was responding to Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s accusation that the committee’s directives contradicted the standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the Malaysian Health Ministry in handling the outbreak.

Chong claimed getting those in contact with Covid-19 clusters to go to the nearest hospital for health screenings was contrary to the ministry’s SOP that only those manifesting clear symptoms of infection should do so.

Uggah explained that the committee has been consistent in tracking contacts of Covid-19 clusters so that necessary precautionary measures could be taken to prevent the unabated spread of the virus.

“With this in mind, I made the call during my televised media conference on March 19 to urge all those who had close contact with all four clusters in the state to come forward,” he said.

“We should not and cannot worry over the number of people answering our call and coming to the hospitals. We have plans to ensure we can handle the crowd.”

Uggah stressed it is vital to trace those who might have contracted the virus and carry out the necessary follow up and monitoring to control the possible transmission of the virus to others.

“Had he (Chong) been a responsible leader, he would have brought all those in close contact to go to the hospital for screening. But he did not. Perhaps he alone knows the answer,” Uggah said, referring to Chong and Bandar Kuching member of parliament Dr Kelvin Yii’s decision to get Covid-19 screening on March 15.

This was after DAP Sarikei member of parliament Andrew Wong Ling Biu tested positive for Covid-19.

Although Dr Yii did not show symptoms, he was later diagnosed with Covid-19 and has since been hospitalised, while Chong tested negative.

Uggah pointed out that the SOP issued by the State Disaster Management Committee is ‘over and above’ the Ministry of Health’s SOP.

“We have decided, from the onset, or day one of the outbreak, to have our own SOP and strategies which suit our state’s geographical landscape and unique circumstances that may arise from time to time,” he said.

This included the announcement on Jan 27 barring any foreigners who had been to China from entering Sarawak.

Uggah pointed out Sarawak’s approach was different from the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s policies, which continued to allow tourists and visitors from mainland China to enter the country without undergoing screening, with no SOP to monitor their state of health.

“Covid-19 transcends races, religions, countries, or politics. The less the sincere efforts to eradicate it are politicised, the more can be done for the good of all,” he added.