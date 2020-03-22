State gov’t tracking down four Sarawakians attending tabligh rally

KUCHING: The state government is in the midst of tracing four Sarawakians believed to be among tabligh participants at the Ijtima of Asia 2020 event in Sulawesi, Indonesia.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing said the relevant authorities were currently monitoring all entry points in the state including the Sarawak-Kalimantan borders.

“Our concern is if they enter the state through illegal paths as they have to go for health screening and a mandatory 14-day quarantine (upon their return) to ensure they are free of COVID-19.

“They had left Sarawak on March 16, two days before the Movement Control Order (MCO) implementation,” he said after attending the Sarawak State Security Council meeting meeting at Wisma Bapa Malaysia, Petra Jaya here today.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Masing said the four men were allowed to return to Sarawak but they have to follow the directives issued by the state governemnt.

“We believe that they are still in Indonesia and probably in Kalimantan,” said Masing who declined to the identities of the four men.

Media reported that the Ijtima of Asia 2020 event was scheduled to be held from March 19 to 22.

However, Indonesian authorities announced that the four-day gathering was cancelled following over growing concerns about the spread of COVID-19. – Bernama