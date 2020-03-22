Sufficient daily supplies at markets, Mirians reassured

MIRI: Mirians are assured of sufficient daily supplies available at several major supermarkets here.

In stating this, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting calls for calm, advising the public against panic-buying and hoarding.

He said this when met during inspection on several supermarkets in the city yesterday morning, where he confirmed the availability of essential items such as eggs, instant noodles, canned foods and fruits at these outlets.

“The supermarkets that I have visited – Ah Hong Grocery in Luak, the Servay Hypermarket (Morsjaya), Boulevard Hypermarket (Jalan Pujut) and Everwin (Krokop 10) – are all stocked up with sufficient items to cater for all Mirians.

“Of course, I would also like to thank all Mirians, who buy only what they need and do not hoard the items up, which could create a chaotic situation,” said the assistant minister, who is Piasau assemblyman.

On a separate matter, Ting said the long queues of vehicles here could have been triggered by the road blocks being implemented in full-scale all over the city.

“There’s no reason to be panic.

“I have seen long queues of vehicles at Morsjaya due to road blocks. The police are doing their job effectively as the nation is under MCO (Movement Control Order). I have talked to the police regarding the possibility to look into ways to reduce the queues; I believe the situation would be better in days to come.”