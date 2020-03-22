‘Those who fail to declare close contact with covid-19 patients may face fine’

PUTRAJAYA: Individuals who fail to declare to the frontliners that they have had close contact with persons tested positive for Covid-19 may face legal ramifications such as fine.

Senior Minister (Infrastructure Cluster) Datuk Seri Fadilah Yusof said police could take action against these individuals.

“Many Health Ministry personnel, especially doctors and nurses working on the frontline, have been infected with Covid-19.

“We do not want a situation where hospitals could not provide services due to doctors and nurses being infected with the virus,” he told reporters after a special ministerial meeting on the Movement Control Order (MCO) here yesterday.

On people’s movement during the enforcement of the MCO, Fadilah reiterated that only one person would be allowed to leave the house to buy necessities. — Bernama