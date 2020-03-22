Thousands of Catholics, Anglicans and Methodists follow online Sunday masses via live-streaming

KUCHING: Thousands of Catholics, Anglicans and Methodists follow the online Sunday masses via Facebook and Youtube live-streaming this morning.

At 8.25am, about 15,000 Anglicans viewed the live-stream of St Thomas Cathedral Kuching church service, led by Bishop of Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei the Right Reverend Datuk Danald Jute.

At St Joseph’s Cathedral Facebook page, about 15,000 users viewed the 7.30am English-language mass.

The 8.30am mass conducted in Mandarin garnered about 4,900 views, while the Bahasa Malaysia mass at 9.30am garnered 25,000 views.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Chinese Annual Conference (SCAC) live-streamed its Sunday service for Methodists at its Youtube channel, led by SCAC president Reverend Dr Tie King Tai.

The English-language service took place at 7.30am and garnered 8,209 views.

The 9.30am Mandarin mass garnered almost 9,000 views, while the Bahasa Malaysis mass at 11am amassed 418 views.

When contacted by The Borneo Post, 22-year-old Gabriellia Hazel said that the Sunday mass live-stream in St Joseph Cathedral Facebook page was a good move by the church.

Gabriellia, who is a receptionist for a hotel here, added that it was convenient for her to fulfill her Sunday obligations as she can view it at work when there were no check-ins made by guests.

“However, I have to admit that I feel sad and awkward as this is the first time I am viewing the live-stream online all by myself and not gathering with my brothers and sisters in Christ in the church, like it used to be,” she lamented.

26-year old Mark Nicholas opined that this can bring Anglicans closer to God during the movement control order (MCO) period.

Mark, who viewed the live-stream from home, added that it also reminds Anglicans to fulfill their Sunday obligations even when they were unable to attend the service at the church.

“Personally, I feel much closer to God as Bishop Danald Jude never wanted us to skip the Sunday mass and prayers,” he added

The online Sunday services was done following the suspension of church masses and activities, in line with the directive issued by the State Disaster Management Committee (UPBN) last Sunday stating all public and and government gatherings involving more than 50 people be postponed.

This is also done in accordance to the nationwide MCO by the government, scheduled to end on March 31.