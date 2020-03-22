Wan Junaidi calls for tighter border control, more army and police personnel

KUCHING: Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Co-operatives Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has requested that the number of police and army personnel will increase to prevent Indonesians from crossing into Sarawak during this Covid-19 pandemic.

During a special Covid-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019) cabinet meeting chaired by Senior Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof today, Wan Junaidi stated the situation in Indonesia is “uncertain” and that many Malaysian victims had been found to have come into contact with Indonesian individuals.

“We have a long and porous border of 1,100 kilometres that Sarawak and West, Central and North Kalimatan share. The Indonesians are known to intrude deep into Sarawak through the many ‘jalan tikus’ (illegal pathways),” said Wan Junaidi in a statement.

Yesterday, Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg declared that the state had closed its border posts with immediate effect while Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complexes at Brunei and Kalimantan would operate for limited hours during the current Movement Control Order (MCO).

At the same meeting, Wan Junaidi also raised the issue of the 700 kilometres of Sabah and North Kalimantan borders, adding that both police and army forces should monitor the border closely.

“The gathering of tabligh and Christians in Indonesia recently coming back must also be contained,” he said.

He said this is to ensure Malaysian coming into Sabah and Sarawak from Indonesia are given thoroughly health screenings and quarantined.