12 Tabligh members sent to quarantine centre

TAWAU: Twelve local Tabligh members were escorted into Tawau by the authorities after receiving information they had returned to Sabah at 9.50am yesterday.

The state government through a meeting with Sabah Covid-19 Command Centre on Friday had decided to prohibit the group from entering Sabah for a period of 14 days.

The group was said to have returned through Tawau and arrived at Sungai Pancang, Sebatik Island at 3.20pm where they were met by the authorities and escorted to the Tawau Ferry Terminal.

They were then met by officials from the Ministry of Health, Royal Malaysian Police, National Security Council (MKN), Immigration Department and Customs Department, and transported to a quarantine centre.

District police chief ACP Peter AK Umbuas confirmed the incident but on the 14-day prohibition from entering Sabah, he told members of the media to ask MKN for comments.

The group was supposed to participate in the Ijtima of Asia 2020 in Sulawesi, Indonesia on March 22.

However, the Indonesian government had ordered for the event to be cancelled after taking into account the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia, including Malaysia and Indonesia.