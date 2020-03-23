65 roadblocks implemented throughout S’wak with ATM’s help – Sarawak CP

KUCHING: The Sarawak police contingent has implemented roadblocks in 65 locations across the state with the help of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) since the Movement Control Order (MCO) was first implemented on March 18.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said the number of roadblocks had also increased after ATM had announced they would be collaborating with the police.

“With the help of ATM, roadblock operations have been extended to 65 locations across Sarawak.

“At the same time, there is also an increase in snap-check patrols,” he said in a statement sent via Whatsapp today.

He said this when commenting on the latest developments in the monitoring of order in Sarawak with collaboration with the ATM, which began yesterday.

“Today showed a slight decrease (in traffic movement) as the police intensified enforcement,” Aidi said, adding that most traffic movement yesterday and today involved employees working in essential services.

He noted that such employees were required to submit documents or letters of confirmation from their information to prove they were going to work.

“They need to submit documents or a letter of confirmation from their employers to prove that they going to the office (or workplace) for work, “he said.

He added that without the confirmation letter, they would be asked to go home.