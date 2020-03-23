Auto sector to feel the brunt of macro uncertainties

KUCHING: Amidst the macro uncertainties and the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, analysts believe that consumers will be more cautious about their spendings especially for purchases of big-ticket items such as cars.

In a report, the research team at AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment) noted that to prevent the further spread of Covid-19, the Malaysian government has announced a nationwide movement control order (MCO) from March 18 to 31, 2020. Should new infections continue to increase, there could be a possibility of the MCO being extended beyond March 31, 2020.

“This will lead to vehicle production and deliveries to be temporarily halted and delayed across all brands. Channel checks have indicated that the imports of CBU vehicles will also be impacted as there will be no transportation to transfer those vehicles from the ports to showrooms/warehouses,” the research team said.

Furthermore, it pointed out that in the wake of the MCO, it foresee consumers prioritising spending.

“Consumers will put off purchasing bigticket items such as cars and instead will focus on utilising discretionary spending to purchase the day-today essentials in the near to medium term; or at least until the Covid-19 pandemic tapers off,” it opined.

“The slowdown in demand, production and delivery of vehicles will result in a prolonged inventory holding period. Companies will then need to utilise more borrowings/revolving credit to finance inventory costs, which will lead to higher interest payments. In respect to this, we are concerned about Tan Chong Motor’s outlook in the near to medium term as the group is known to have a persisting inventory problem, standing at more than RM1.5 billion.

“We believe that this is due to the group’s inability to sell their vehicles due to uncompetitive pricing and unattractive product line-ups compared to its competitors,” AmInvestment said.

Overall, it said: “We believe that auto companies’ corporate earnings will be dragged down by the prolonged pandemic outbreak amidst weakened consumer confidence and decreased car sales.

“Despite potential further OPR cuts, we think that the minimal interest costs savings are unlikely to spur a sudden consumer interest and lift consumer confidence to purchase big-ticket items such as vehicles, or be a catalyst for growth for the auto sector.”

Meanwhile, looking at the auto sector’s performance during the 1997-1998 Asian financial crisis, AmInvestment noted that total industry volume (TIV) dropped from 404,800 to 163,900 units (down 60 per cent year-on-year) throughout the period. The domestic auto market suffered a loss of demand and confidence throughout the crisis resulting in devalued stock markets and other asset prices, and an elevated private debt.

“We think the quantum of the TIV decline will not be as bad as that of the Asian financial crisis. Nonetheless, we still expect a decline in consumer demand for cars and even more so for foreign and premium brands,” it said.

The recent weakening of the ringgit is also a concern as the ringgit has weakened to a current level of RM4.40 per dollar.

“Should the ringgit continue to weaken, it will ultimately be negative for the sector and automotive players in our coverage,” it warned.

All in, AmInvestment maintained its ‘neutral’ stance on the auto sector.

It added: “We strongly believe that Proton and Perodua will continue to underpin the auto sector in 2020 as their products are more attractive in pricing and provide better value for money while we retain our bearish stance on foreign and premium car brands.”