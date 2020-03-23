Brunei to seal off all land, sea and air entry points to curb spread of Covid-19

MIRI: Brunei has announced that it will sealed off all land, sea and air entry points into the country starting tomorrow as a drastic measure to curb the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The virus has thus far affected 91 people in the sultanate.

In a statement today, Brunei Ministry of Home Affairs stated that all foreign nationals are not allowed to enter the country starting tomorrow until a date which will be decided later.

“This also applies to foreign nationals who transit into this country,” it added.

The statement also among others, stated that the issuance of Visas on Arrival, applications for tourist visas, student visas and dependent visas including applications that have just been issued by the Immigration and National Registration department (JIPN) will be temporarily halted at all control posts.

With the latest development, all four Brunei’s Immigration posts namely Sungai Tujoh CIQ, Kuala Lurah, Ujong Jalan and Labu which connects Miri, Limbang and Lawas will be closed effective tomorrow.