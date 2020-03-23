Covid-19: Brunei records three new positive cases today, total 91

MIRI: Neighbouring country Brunei recorded another three positive Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases today, bringing the total to 91 as of 5pm.

In a press statement today, Brunei’s Ministry of Health revealed that two of the three news cases were contacts of earlier positive case 69..

“Case 89 aged 51 is a work contact of case 69. He began to develop fever and cough on March 16. Case 90 is a 40-year-old man who is also a work contact of case 69. He also had fever and cough on March 14,” it said.

Case 91 involved a 36-year-old woman who had just returned to the sultanate on March 20 using Royal Brunei BI796.

“She returned from a holidays in Surabaya, Indonesia with her families and friends. She began to develop fever, headache, cough and flu on March 21,” the statement said.

It added that 89 patients are being treated at the National Isolation Centre (Pusat Pengasingan Kebangsaan), where one patient is in critical condition while three are under close monitoring.

Brunei recorded its first positive Covid-19 case on March 9 involving a 53-year-old local man. The man had travelled with three friends to Kuala Lumpur to attend a Tabligh meeting at Sri Petaling Mosque.

The group returned to Brunei on March 3 via land through Miri, which caused panic among Mirians who were concerned with their health and safety since the first outbreak in Brunei.

Since then, Mirians were concerned after they learnt that the man had returned for a day trip to Miri on March 6 before he was tested positive on March 9.

However, according to a data from the State Disaster Managament Committee (JPBN) on Sunday, 11 out of 15 positive cases currently receiving treatment at Miri Hospital are from the Sri Petaling’s cluster.

The remaining four cases are close contacts of one of the 11 who went for the Tabligh gathering in Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur.