Covid-19 claims third member of family as death toll rises to 5 in Sarawak

KUCHING: Sarawak has recorded another two deaths and six new positive cases from the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19), said State Disaster Management Committee.

It said that one of the victims was a 49-year-old man from Kuching.

“His mother had also died of the same sickness on March 18 at her home in Kuching. The man was admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) on March 18 where he was confirmed positive for Covid-19.

“He died at the hospital today,” it said in a press statement today.

A total of 82 confirmed cases have been recorded in Sarawak as of 5pm today.

The State Disaster Management Committee said the deceased’s 40-year-old sister who was also tested positive for Covid-19, had succumbed to the same sickness on March 21 at SGH.

It said the other victim was a 51-year-old woman from Limbang, who was a close contact of a member of the congregation of the Masjid Jamek Sri Petaling tabligh gathering in Kuala Lumpur.

“She was admitted to the Limbang hospital on March 14 and was mediveced to the Miri Hospital the same day. She was confirmed positive for Covid-19 and died at the hospital today.”

With these two cases, Sarawak has now five death cases since the first case was reported on March 17.

On the six new cases, State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said they are all from Kuching and the patients have been admitted at SGH.

He said the state currently has an accumulative total of 827 Person Under Investigation (PUI) cases, of which 718 cases had proven negative.

Seventy-two cases are awaiting laboratory test results.

Uggah urged people to continue to observe the Movement Control Order and to stay at home.

“Practising social distancing and keeping personal hygiene to the highest standard are also very crucial. By doing so people are doing their part to help the government in the fight against Covid-19,” he added.