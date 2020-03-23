Covid-19: One more death recorded, total now at 11 – Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Another death due to Covid-19 was recorded, bringing the death toll due to the disease in Malaysia so far to 11.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in his official Facebook post, said the 11th death (Case 1070) was a 70-year-old Malaysian man with a history of chronic illness.

“He had also travelled to Indonesia in February 2020. The Ministry of Health (MOH) was also informed that he was a chairman of a surau in his residential area.

“He began showing symptoms of the disease a week before being admitted to Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz-Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (HCTM-UKM) on March 18,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said the man was tested positive for Covid-19 on March 19 and had to be put on a ventilator at the intensive care unit (ICU).

“His health, however, deteriorated day by day and was pronounced dead on March 22 at 9.05 pm,” he said.

“The MOH extends deepest condolences to his family,” he added. – Bernama