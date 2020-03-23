Dental practitioners limiting dental procedures to only emergency cases during MCO

KUCHING: All dental practitioners in the country are now limiting their dental procedures to only emergency cases to prevent production of aerosols in the air and conserve personal protective equipment during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period to contain the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

In announcing this yesterday, Malaysian Dental Association (MDA) in a press statement said dental emergencies included severe dental infection including facial swelling and severe oral facial pain and toothache not controllable with medication.

“Oral or facial dental trauma, uncontrollable bleeding, dislodged crowns, bridges, fillings or orthodontic braces accessories, or fractured dental appliance or dentures are listed among the dental emergencies,” pointed out MDA.

According to the statement, aerosol producing procedures such as fillings and scalings should not be performed during the MCO period.

It added that dental practitioners would also be postponing and rescheduling non-urgent or elective cases to a later date.

“We strongly advise the general public not to use this period of MCO to seek non-urgent dental treatment,” said MDA, appealing to the public to call their dentists to discuss their dental needs should they need further information and clarification.

MDA also advised all patients to be honest to dental personnel when declaring their health status including travel history or possible contacts with Covid-19 positive patients.

“MDA will continue to monitor and advise on the situation as best as we can and if further directives are received from Health authorities. Let’s battle this outbreak together.

“As responsible citizens of Malaysia, all of us need to play our role to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our country,” added the statement.