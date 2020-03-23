Economies worldwide step up efforts to contain Covid-19 pandemic

Fundamental outlook

US President Donald Trump signed a bill to pass a US$100 billion aid programme to fight the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) outbreak. The congress is also working on a new fiscal stimulus package worth US$1 trillion to help avoid the calamity brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. US Fed extended the asset purchase programme including municipal bonds. As at time of writing, US reported more than 17,000 Covid-19 cases.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also announced closing the border to foreigners with major exception for US citizens. The Dow benchmark fell 913 points at closing on Friday in another harrowing week amid the Covid-19 outbreak. The European Central Bank will deploy 750 billion euros for an emergency purchase programme until the end of 2020 to help support securities in the market.

The European Union has closed its border to all foreign travellers except its citizens from the 27-member region. On Friday, the death toll in Italy has exceeded China’s with more than 3,400 deaths.

The Bank of England cut its benchmark rate by 15 basis point to 0.1 per cent and it increased the bond-buying programme to 645 billion pounds. The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a nationwide lockdown measures and said the pandemic could be contained after three weeks.

Saudi Arabia Government announced a US$32 billion emergency fund to aid the economy in fighting against the Covid-19 outbreak and plunging oil prices. So far, oil prices have fallen 60 per cent this year.

Last mid-week, WTI Crude prices fell to an 18-year low at almost US$20 per barrel after demand for energy plummets. The US dollar index (USDX) surged to 103.50, challenging the high created in January 2017.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen surged more than 500 pips last week and settled at 110.80 on Friday. The market jumped rapidly as there was a shortage of dollar liquidity after ECB cut rates. We foresee the market will stay top-ish and swing from 109 to 112. Beware of breaking beneath 109 support that will initiate another rapid fall.

Euro/US dollar was turbulent last week, from a 12-month high to an almost three-year low. The trend is extremely volatile as dollar flies. We expect the support to emerge at 1.0550 before a strong rebound. Technical range will be contained initially from 1.05 to 1.08 but piercing above this resistance will skyrocket again.

British pound/US dollar hit 1.1409 low, with major support at 1.40. The trend will be choppy and whipsaw from 1.14 to 1.19 in erratic swings. After UK executed the Brexit, it faced the Covid-19 pandemic. It will be a great challenge for the British Government to fight the recession without the support of the EU. Hence, traders are advised to exercise caution in risk control.

WTI Crude prices are trading on the downside as more traders are moving away from the market. We project the trend will be contained within US$20 to US$28 per barrel in the coming weeks without a breakthrough. The oil market is losing its shine and oil-producing countries are naturally losing its revenue as prices fall. Beware of the prices breaking out beyond the aforementioned range.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives traded sideways last week in mixed sentiment after the rollover month. The weaker ringgit has not helped the spike in FCPO exports as global recession slips into market. The US dollar-ringgit has broken above RM4.30 level and trades at RM4.42 region currently. June Futures contract settled at RM2,2048 per metric tonne on Friday. We target the range to be contained from RM2,200 to RM2,350 per metric tonne until we see a breakthrough beyond this range.

Gold prices have been swinging last week as the dollar rose. We reckon the trend will probably make another dip at US$1,460 per ounce before recovering. The overall range is expected to be wild but contained within US$1,450 to US$1,550 per ounce. We predict this will be a good time to catch the downside entry into yellow metal for a mid-term position.

Silver prices have reversed after taking a dip beneath US$12 per ounce. The market has returned to a crisis low similar to that seen in April 2009. Therefore, it is ideal for a long-term position. It will be a good bargain in case the prices fall below US$12 per ounce again. Topside is temporarily limited to US$13.50 per ounce for quick short-term exit strategy.

dar wong has 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at [email protected]