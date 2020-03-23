Enough goods, panic buying caused by fake news

KOTA KINABALU: State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong has again assured people in Sabah that there will be sufficient supply of essential goods during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

There is therefore no reason to resort to panic buying, Safar who is also chairman of the Sabah Covid-19 Command Centre said after inspecting a supermarket here on Saturday.

The inspection was conducted together with Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry’s Sabah office director Georgie Abas and his officers.

“I note that all the goods especially controlled items are priced accordingly,” he said. Meanwhile Georgie disclosed that they have 90 Price Monitoring Officers and 200 enforcement officers on the ground daily to monitor the situation in all sundry shops, supermarkets and hypermarkets.

“The panic buying on March 17 was the result of the fake news that all shops will be closed on March 18. This is not true as sundry shops, supermarkets and hypermarkets are allowed to operate,” he said.

He lauded supemarkets that imposed a mandatory temperature check for all customers before entering their premises and also for ensuring that they practice social distancing while inside.

On the issue of face mask shortage in Sabah, Georgie assured the public that the supply should be back to normal in a week or two.

This is following the export ban on face masks and the price increased to RM2 each. Manufacturers of face masks are also asked to produce for domestic use only, he added.