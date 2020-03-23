Fatimah’s ministry allocates over RM900,000 to provide assistance during MCO period

KUCHING: The state government, through the Ministry of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development, Sarawak (KWKPK) has approved an allocation of RM944,360 to provide several assistance from March 24 to 31 during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Its minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said among the assistance provided include cooked food to be distributed to all frontline personnel of agencies involved in combating the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“The food aid will be coordinated by the Ministry through divisional Social Welfare Offices in collaboration with the Disaster Management Committee at divisional and district levels.

“Cooked food will also be distributed to 75 students of Sarawak Matriculation College who are not able to go home, on top of existing facilities,” she said in a press statement today.

According to Fatimah, there will be a rest centre at Riverside Majestic Astana Wing in Kuching to accommodate State Health Department personnel who are unable to go home due to work and safety factors.

“Transportation to and from work is also provided. This service is courtesy of Chong Realty Estate through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme,” she said.

Other assistance include providing health kits forUnimas and University of Technology MARA (UiTM) students, which were requested by the respective institutions.

There will also be psychological support and counseling for the community such as family members who are affected by Covid-19; senior citizens; and mothers with young children to ensure their mental well-being.