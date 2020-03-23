Fishing boat rams into Kampung Wireless stilt house, no casualties reported

MIRI: A fishing boat rammed into a stilt house in Kampung Wireless here in the wee hours today (March 23).

Photos of the fishing boat that came into contact with the house have emerged on social media, showing that the fishing boat had broken part of a bridge connected to a stilt house which caused parts of the house to break apart and fall into the river.

Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) went to the scene of the incident to investigate.

“Upon investigation, we have found that the outboard cable to the engine had jammed, causing the boat owner to lose control over the boat and subsequently ramming the house. The incident had caused damage to the house kitchen and no casualties were reported,” said a SRB spokesperson when contacted.

Samy Seruji, 45, said he heard a loud thud from the kitchen at the back of his house around 12.05am.

“Upon inspection, I found that that the kitchen and its roof had been damaged from the impact of the fishing boat,” he said in a police report.

The report was lodged earlier this morning at Miri Central Police Station to enable SRB and relevant parties to take appropriate action.