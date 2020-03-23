Govt agrees to lower price of face masks

PUTRAJAYA: The government has agreed to lower the price of face masks, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today.

He said the government would announce the new price of the item after the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) held a meeting with industry players.

“The price of RM2 is too expensive, therefore, the special ministerial meeting on the Movement Control Order today has agreed for the price to be lowered.

“KPDHEP must hold the meeting as soon as possible so that we can announce the new price soon,” he told a news conference here.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri who is also Defence Minister said all petrol stations in the country are required to provide hand sanitisers for its customers.

“There’s some concern as many people use the fuel pumps… if hand sanitisers are provided at the petrol station, its customers can sanitise their hands after using the pumps,” he said. – Bernama