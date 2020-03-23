Having to go to work among many reasons given by motorists stopped at Lanang Bridge roadblock

SIBU: Having received the order to go to work was among the many reasons given by motorists who were stopped by police during a roadblock at Lanang Bridge here yesterday.

The operation yesterday was the first day that had the Armed Forces assisting the police in conducting roadblocks and other enforcement activities, in connection with the current Movement Control Order (MCO).

Among those stopped at Lanang Bridge yesterday was a family from Sri Aman, who were on their way to Miri, said Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit.

The family also comprised four children.

“When asked, they said they were going to Miri for work purposes. We also noticed that the car was laden with items. We then instructed them to return to Sri Aman,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Stanley said a civil servant and his family also received the same instruction from police upon being stopped at the bridge.

He said apart from Lanang Bridge, there were also roadblocks set up at Sungai Bidut, Teku and Mile 12 section of the Sibu/Bintulu Road yesterday.

“We appeal to all members of the public to follow the MCO.

“This is an instruction from the government, meant to contain the spread of Covid-19,” stressed Stanley.