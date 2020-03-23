Jugah Muyang denies quitting PKR, reaffirms loyalty to party and Anwar

KUCHING: Lubok Antu MP Jugah Muyang has denied that he is quitting Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

Jugah, who is PKR vice president, said the rumour of him quitting the party was unfounded especially in the current political circumstances after the change of government on March 1.

“I hereby totally deny my resignation and departure from PKR. I further reaffirm here my loyalty and pledge my undivided support to my party, PKR and the President of PKR Datul Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” he said in a press statement today.

Jugah said since he was elected by the Lubok Antu people during the 14th General Election in May 2018, it is therefore his utmost priority and commitment to serve the Lubok Antu constituents with honour and integrity.

During the May 9 2018 parliamentary election, Jugah won the seat as an independent beating Barisan Nasional and PKR candidates.

Subsequently, he chose to join PKR as vehicle of his political career.