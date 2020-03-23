MAF to use drone, UAV to monitor MCO compliance

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will use drone and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology to monitor compliance of the Movement Control Order (MCO), which is currently in force to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Chief of Defence Force Tan Sri Affendi Buang said the matter had been discussed with the local industry to increase the number of the drones and UAVs to be used.

“The MAF have drones and UAVs, but the number needs to be increased. That’s why we discussed this with the local industry.

“By using this drone and UAV technology, it will improve monitoring and surveillance activities. Maybe in another day or two, we can start using them,” he said when interviewed on RTM1’s Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme today.

Affendi also said that the MAF was committed to achieving full compliance of the MCO, and was prepared to increase deployment of its personnel if necessary.

He also called on all Malaysians to give their cooperation to the authorities to flatten the curve of infection of the deadly coronavirus.

Yesterday, Affendi was reported as saying that the MAF had mobilised 7,500 of its personnel around the country to assist police in enforcing the MCO. – Bernama