MCO: Better public awareness of Covid-19 prevention on Day 5

KUCHING: The awareness of proper social distancing meant to reduce transmission risk of Covid-19 appears to have taken a greater hold among many members of the local community, including those who are running businesses.

A survey by The Borneo Post yesterday showed that many restaurants, supermarkets and healthcare chain stores were advocating social distancing by having their customers queue up according to the marked lines labelled on the floor – each one-metre apart from the next.

This could be seen at the Everrise supermarket in CityONE Megamall here, where customers also had their body temperature taken before they could enter the premises.

They were also required to apply hand sanitisers, placed outside the supermarket, before proceeding with their shopping.

Workers providing essential services had also been observing strict hygiene practices during the current Movement Control Order (MCO) period, with almost all of them wearing face masks and gloves when serving customers.

As eateries here were only allowed to provide takeaway service, customers could be seen waiting for their orders outside the premises.

Both consumers and food service operators have been encouraged to run transactions via online platforms such as using eWallet services, to minimise close physical contact between people.

During yesterday’s observation, customers coming to order their takeaways at the McDonald’s outlet along Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce here were seen undergoing temperature check before entering the premises.

On the roads, food delivery men could be seen riding their motorcycles, where the food compartments bore the logos of many franchise restaurants, and also those of mobile food delivery applications.

However, they – together with a handful of other motorists – were the only ones on the road.

Many shops and office premises remained closed yesterday, which marked Day 5 of the MCO.

The majority of areas across the city, which used to be crowded during the weekends prior to the MCO, appeared ‘deserted’ yesterday.