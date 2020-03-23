Monday, March 23
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»MCO: Better public awareness of Covid-19 prevention on Day 5

MCO: Better public awareness of Covid-19 prevention on Day 5

0
By Sam Chua on Sarawak

Customers at Everrise Supermarket, CityONE Megamall, keep to the one-metre social-distancing marks on the floor at the check-out counters.

KUCHING: The awareness of proper social distancing meant to reduce transmission risk of Covid-19 appears to have taken a greater hold among many members of the local community, including those who are running businesses.

A survey by The Borneo Post yesterday showed that many restaurants, supermarkets and healthcare chain stores were advocating social distancing by having their customers queue up according to the marked lines labelled on the floor – each one-metre apart from the next.

Customers line up according to the social-distancing mark lines on the floor outside a pharmacy at Brighton Square.

This could be seen at the Everrise supermarket in CityONE Megamall here, where customers also had their body temperature taken before they could enter the premises.

They were also required to apply hand sanitisers, placed outside the supermarket, before proceeding with their shopping.

A GrabFood delivery rider waits for a customer’s order at a restaurant in Brighton Square.

Workers providing essential services had also been observing strict hygiene practices during the current Movement Control Order (MCO) period, with almost all of them wearing face masks and gloves when serving customers.

As eateries here were only allowed to provide takeaway service, customers could be seen waiting for their orders outside the premises.

A customer has his temperature checked before entering the McDonald’s outlet at Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce.

Both consumers and food service operators have been encouraged to run transactions via online platforms such as using eWallet services, to minimise close physical contact between people.

During yesterday’s observation, customers coming to order their takeaways at the McDonald’s outlet along Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce here were seen undergoing temperature check before entering the premises.

A McDonald’s worker at Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce outlet sanitises the delivery bags prior to filling them with customers’ orders.

On the roads, food delivery men could be seen riding their motorcycles, where the food compartments bore the logos of many franchise restaurants, and also those of mobile food delivery applications.

However, they – together with a handful of other motorists – were the only ones on the road.

Two Foodpanda food-delivery motorcycles parked at Jalan Song.

Many shops and office premises remained closed yesterday, which marked Day 5 of the MCO.

The majority of areas across the city, which used to be crowded during the weekends prior to the MCO, appeared ‘deserted’ yesterday.

A customer waits for his takeaway order outside a restaurant at Brighthon Square.

This restaurant in Brighton Square provides hand sanitiser at the entrance, for use by both customers and food delivery operators.

Recommended Posts