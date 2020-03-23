MCO exemption for eight critical jobs — MOHR

KUALA LUMPUR: Eight critical jobs in the construction and maintenance sector have been given exemption and allowed to continue during the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) until March 31.

The Ministry of Human Resources (MOHR) in its frequently asked questions section published on its website yesterday stated that eight in the list include slope repair works, traffic management control (TMC) and upgrade works on critical service facility.

The list also includes the construction of the Bailey Bridge at the site of collapsed bridge, emergency works included in the contractual agreement and other unfinished work that could pose dangers.

According to the ministry, the exemption are given to critical works that if temporarily halted, could pose danger to workers, the public or the environment.

However, it said, the application letter (for exemption) should be forwarded to the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) for approval before they could be allowed to perform the eight critical jobs listed.

The application letter must include important information such as the name of the project, its location and registration number with DOSH as well as the name and telephone number of the project manager.

Also required are the name of the designated person(s) overseeing the work and a copy of the approval letter issued by the Public Works Department.

The complete application must be submitted via email to the state DSOH office where the project is located and copied to [email protected] and do take note that incomplete application will be rejected.

For detailed information can refer to https://www.mohr.gov.my/images/perintah_kawalan.pdf. — Bernama