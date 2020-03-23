Mirian with Covid-19 takes to Facebook to share ordeal

MIRI: An offshore worker from Miri who is currently receiving treatment at Tumpat Hospital in Kelantan after testing positive for Covid-19, took to Facebook on Saturday to address concerns from family and friends.

Dentonel Misa, whose post has since garnered over 11,000 ‘likes’, 10,000 ‘shares’ and more than 300 comments, said he sought to share his experience after being unable to reply to any messages or answer any calls since falling ill.

“I am sorry I did not pick up your calls or reply your messages but all I want during this period is some quality time for myself.

“I initially developed high fever on March 1 and sought treatment at a private hospital in Kota Bharu, Kelantan on March 3. During the visit, I requested for a Covid-19 test but was told that there was no available test kit yet.

“Furthermore, I was told I did not meet the criteria to take the test as I had never been to

any of the affected countries,” he said.

However, Dentonel said he knew something was not right as he had never experienced such high fever before, but added the doctor only took a normal blood test.

“I returned to the rig on March 5, and upon arriving there, my body temperature went up again. I took Panadol and antibiotics. On March 7, I started coughing. It was a dry cough and I had no flu, and I continued taking my medication and antibiotics.”

He said his medication ran out on March 9 and his body had become weaker and he had difficulty breathing.

He was airlifted from the rig the same day in a helicopter and immediately transported to Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II in Kota Bharu where he was warded for four days.

“I was treated at the ward and diagnosed with lung infection. I was discharged from the hospital on March 13 with no fever and only a mild cough.

“At the time, I was not tested for Covid-19 as the hospital said I did not meet the criteria, but I discussed with my manager the same day for me to take the test at a private hospital, which he agreed.”

Dentonel said although the first test came back negative for Covid-19, he was told to return for a second test

on March 17 — the result of which came back positive two days later.

“I am undergoing quarantine at Tumpat Hospital until my next test which is scheduled next Wednesday. I am doing well,” he said.

He also said upon his return to Miri, he plans to quarantine himself outside his house to ensure the safety of his family members.

“For those who have asked, my wife and children back in Miri are safe and in good health. I plan to camp outside the house for a week upon my return to ‘extra quarantine’ myself from my family.

“I have a full set of camping gear and am ready to go,” he said.

Dentonel also advised friends to adhere to the government’s movement control order and not head back to the village or longhouse during this critical period.

“We should not take Covid-19 lightly as it can infect anyone. I myself do not know where I contracted it from – whether at the airport, during my flight or at the hotel.

“So best for everyone to stay at home during this time if you have no important

matters to attend to outside,” he said.