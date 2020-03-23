MRC, MBKS to set up blood collection centre to replenish supply in SGH

KUCHING: The Blood Bank of Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) is in dire need of replenishment of blood groups B and AB, appealed Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC).

To address such shortage, the SGH Blood Bank, with the assistance of MRC and Kuching South City Council (MBKS) is setting up a blood collection centre at Dewan Masyarakat, Jalan Padungan here.

The blood collection centre will commence from tomorrow (March 24) between 9am and 4pm daily.

“Blood level of blood groups B and AB at SGH Blood Bank is running low. A Covid-19 Community Response is mounted and you can show your care and love for the sick especially those in need by donating your blood.

“During this difficult time of the Covid-19 pandemic, the challenges of the healthcare givers are made even greater,” said MRC in a statement today.

According to MRC, the blood level at SGH Blood Bank has to be maintained at a satisfactory level, ready for use.

On Dewan Masyarakat, MRC said it “offers a very spacious, conducive and safe environment for blood donors to donate their blood”.

As such, MRC urged all blood donors and caring individuals to come forward to engage in this community response.