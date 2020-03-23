MTUC proposes fund to help B40, M40 groups



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Trades Union Congress yesterday proposed that the government restructure its approach to helping the people reduce the impact of Covid-19 outbreak by converting the Economic Stimulus Package 2020 (PRE 2020) to the People’s Livelihood Fund.

MTUC secretary-general J. Solomon said the effort was to protect the source of income of all workers, especially the bottom 40 per cent (B40) household income group and 40 per cent medium income group (M40) if the Movement Control Order (MCO) was being extended beyond March 31.

“What the country is facing is not just an economic crisis.

“it is a global pandemic that threatens the lives of every human being. The proposed fund is crucial to ensuring the survival of the people facing the economic and health crisis due to Covid-19.

“The immediate priority of the fund is to ensure that workers will not suffer any loss or lose any benefit if the MCO is extended,” he said in a statement.

He said the long-term focus of the fund was to ensure that the public, especially B40 and M40 workers as well as small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) entrepreneurs had access to quality healthcare and continuous and sustainable income. — Bernama